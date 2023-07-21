BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar recovery limited after central bank repricing

The dollar's recovery from July's exaggerated pricing in of rapid 2024 Fed rate cuts is likely to falter near June's pivotal lows as central bank expectations have already normalized and the Fed remains likely to trim rates much faster than the BoE and ECB next year.

July's dollar index dive was driven by softer-than-forecast U.S. CPI and jobs growth favoring just one more Fed hike before cuts into 2024 and compounded by speculation the BoJ would raise its cap on JGB yields this month, sending USD/JPY into a tailspin.

Also, EUR/USD and GBP/USD gains to their highest in over a year were fed by the view that the ECB and BoE would continue pressing ahead with rate hikes.

But BoJ tightening expectations were dashed by BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda and Friday's Japan CPI report while BoE rate hike prospects diminished after below-forecast UK CPI. Comments from normally hawkish ECB Governor Klaas Knot had a similar effect on euro zone rate-hike bets.

Now, enter the Fed, ECB and BoJ, who deliver policy decisions on July 26, 27 and 28, respectively. The Fed is expected to hike 25bp with only a 30% probability of a further increase before rate cuts of 100bp by next September.

The ECB remains priced to hike 25bp, with a final follow-on move favored before only 40bp worth of cuts by next September.

The BoE has nearly 100bp of further hikes priced in, with no cuts before next August.

The upshot is that the dollar still stands to lose yield support versus the euro, sterling and yen and the correction of July's overstretched slide is likely to lead into renewed weakness after next week's central bank meetings, particularly if key index resistance by June's low holds.

There is no expectation of a BoJ rate hike, and raising its 10-year JGB yield caps looks implausible before late year, if then.

