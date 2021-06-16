BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar recovery is on the cusp of breakout if Fed abides

June 16 (Reuters) - The dollar index is close to clearing resistance that would favor further retracement of its April-May slide, but bulls, and spec shorts, need a nudge from the Fed later on Wednesday.

A post-Fed breakout above Tuesday's 90.677 high could put in play the daily cloud base, twin Fibos and the 100-day moving average, now at 90.973-91.049.

Tuesday's high exactly hit the 50-day moving average and nearly reached the 61.8% Fibo of May's 91.436-89.533 slide at 90.709. It also probed the prior up trendline from January that has so far contained June highs.

Though the Fed is expected to delay major policy announcements until September's meeting to gather enough economic data to better gauge progress toward inflation and employment goals and the need for further emergency accommodation, economic and rate hike projections are seen reflecting above-forecast growth, inflation and labor market tightness, as outlined in the Beige Book .

Fed Chair Jerome Powell is likely to emphasize the substantial unemployment overhang from the pandemic and current high inflation being transitory, but slow removal of emergency measures has already begun with unwinding of its corporate holdings and will logically be followed by tapering of MBS and Treasuries later this year, with rate hikes afterward.

