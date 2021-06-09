US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar recovers vs yen as Treasury yields, DXY hold key props pre-CPI

USD/JPY's bounced on Wednesday after sliding almost down to the last two days' lows, aided by the dollar index's rebound off its May-June up trendline and 10-year Treasury yields recovering from a dive toward May 7's NFP-induced spike low [nL2N2NR1GT].

A close above the 10-day moving average at 109.65 on EBS would reinforce the three-day 109.19-23 base and perhaps the choppy uptrend from April's lows, but moves may be limited until Thursday's U.S. CPI release.

There are $1.294bln of 109.65 expiries on Thursday, also likely tied to the 10-DMA.

But if there is a clear breakout above the 10-DMA it could be accelerated by the 110.13 to 109.61 tumble in the hour-and-a-half following Friday's employment report.

The 38.2%, 50%, 61.8% and 76.4% Fibo's of the full Friday-to-Monday 110.325-109.19 drop are at 109.625/76/81/10.06. The 50% Fibo is also the tenkan. The 76.4% at 110.06 looks most important given the 110.05 low in the first half-hour of post-payrolls trading and large 110 expiries Thursday and Friday.

As it stands, risk-reversals are leaning more toward yen calls and vols remain fairy subdued, so it's up to CPI and the ECB Thursday to shake things up. Fibo props at 109.24/8.90 are on-close pivot points.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

