BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar recovers vs yen as CPI internals dim dovish Fed outlook

Dec 12 (Reuters) - USD/JPY trimmed Tuesday's earlier retreat after an ostensibly dull U.S. CPI report hid hawkish real wage and super-core increases that will likely sway the Fed on Wednesday to remain far more conservative regarding potential 2024 rate cuts than markets, stalling its 2023 uptrend reversal.

USD/JPY already erased most of last week's tumble as it became clear the BoJ is not actively signaling an end of its negative rates yet and that Fed rate cut pricing had become overdone before this week's CPI and Fed meeting.

November's 0.5% real weekly earnings rise was the largest month-on-month increase since June's 0.6%, that being the highest since 2018 pre-pandemic swings. Moreover, Fed Chair Jerome Powell's oft-cited super core inflation measure rose 0.505% from 0.344% in October, suggesting underlying inflationary pressures persist.

This leaves USD/JPY likely to drift toward its falling 10-day moving average line, last at 146.49, that will be closer to 146.30 and 146 expiries on Wednesday before Fed events that include new economic projections.

USD/JPY's bigger hurdle is at 147.67, the daily kijun, weekly tenkan and 50% of the massive 151.92-141.60 November-December tumble. That by the November-December downtrend line at 147.65 on Wednesday.

The 2022/23 peaks at 32-year highs marked the end of the Fed tightening cycle and USD/JPY 2023 uptrend, regardless of any eventual BoJ rate hike.

