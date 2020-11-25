BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar reckoning looms even as stocks pause delays deep dive

Nov 25 (Reuters) - The dollar index struggled to keep its head above water on Wednesday but avoided a major breakdown as a pre-holiday stocks pullback tempered enthusiasm for selling the safe-haven U.S. currency, postponing an assessment of investor optimism about vaccines and relief spending prospects.

The dollar, which is negatively correlated to the S&P 500, must avoid falling below September's 91.73 pandemic low to prevent a major technical deterioration. The index probed below its uptrend line from 2011.

More significantly, EUR/USD gains stopped just before its downtrend line from 2011 at 1.1955 on EBS, and 2020's 1.2014 peak. A break could trigger another 4% dollar index fall to 2018's 88.25 lows.

Some post-election stock market gains and dollar losses have occurred on assumptions that the Biden Treasury will partner with the Fed to provide relief during the tough winter ahead before widespread COVID-19 vaccine availability .

The onus will be on the Fed to use what few tools it has left in the absence of renewed fiscal support, which is in limbo at least until after the Jan. 5 Senate run-offs and the Jan. 20 presidential inauguration.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

