BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar rebounds vs yen on US data, but Fed still key

Nov 1 (Reuters) - USD/JPY fell on Tuesday but cut its losses by more than half after holding support by 147 and U.S. JOLTS , ISM and construction spending displayed enough vigor to firm up Treasury yields, though Wednesday's Fed verdict will be key for direction.

The rebound from 146.99 and the 50% Fibo of the Oct. 27-31 rise still has work to do to get above Monday's 148.845 high before the Fed, with IMM net spec longs already at their bulkiest since May and the MoF intervention threat lurking above .

The drop from Tuesday's 148.825 high on EBS was aided by the mini short squeeze in Treasuries following Friday and Monday's month-end slides and the fresh MoF intervention warnings. Spurious risk-on flows stemming from rumors about Chinese officials looking into how debilitating COVID lockdown policies might be revamped in March also earlier weighed on the haven dollar .

Bullish U.S. data lifted the Fed fund terminal rate to 5%, but perhaps not enough for USD/JPY to clear suspected MoF supply in the 149-150 zone before the Fed, Thursday's ISM non-manufacturing and Friday's employment reports.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

