BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar rebounds vs yen on less Fed-BoJ convergence pre-key US data

Jan 23 (Reuters) - USD/JPY rose 0.2%, recovering from its knee-jerk dive to 146.99 after Tuesday's BoJ meeting made an eventual exit from negative rates seem more plausible, but receding Fed rate cut expectations boosted prices before key U.S. data later this week that could, if hot, put 150 in play.

The post-BoJ dip was fleeting firstly because BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda made clear that eventual rate hikes would likely be modest, unlike the aggressive Fed tightening of 2022-23. That view was reinforced by 2-year JGB yields rising only to 0.04% on Tuesday.

The intraday dip-buying on Tuesday and in the preceding three days following last week's febrile U.S. retail sales report suggest resistance at 149.17 from the 76.4% Fibo of the plunge from November's 151.92 high by 2022's 32-year peak at 151.94 to December's 140.27 base remains in play.

But to clear that and major 150 figure resistance and approach the 151.94/92 twin peaks, Thursday's U.S. Q4 GDP and jobless claims, Friday's core PCE, income and spending data, as well as JOLTS and ADP before the Fed meeting ends next Wednesday, will have to favor fewer than the current 132bp of 2024 Fed cuts priced in. Especially with increased risk of Japan MoF intervention to keep the yen from breaking its 32-year lows.

For more click on FXBUZ

Chart https://tmsnrt.rs/3OdhurA

Chart https://tmsnrt.rs/3SsIsOm

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.