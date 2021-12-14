BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar rebounds versus yen as PPI underpins Fed tightening view

Dec 14 (Reuters) - USD/JPY rebounded after an initial dip in longer-term Treasury yields following red-hot U.S. PPI data on Tuesday, with the sheer volume of data pointing to the need for tighter Fed policy prevailing.

USD/JPY gains have been slowed by uncertainty regarding Omicron and how financial assets will hold up as the Fed reduces accommodation after Wednesday's meeting. Demand for the haven yen rises when stocks fall. And high-flying tech and growth stocks that dominate NASDAQ and S&P 500 indexes, and are sensitive to higher rates, are down again.

The main issue is whether simply removing pandemic emergency asset purchases in Q1 and raising the fed funds rate toward 1.75% pre-pandemic levels over the next 2-3 years would undermine economic growth and stocks before inflation falls toward the Fed's 2% target again.

USD/JPY needs to clear the daily kijun and weekly tenkan at 114.03 after Wednesday's U.S. retail sales report and Fed events. Key may be the Fed's economic projections and dot plots pointing to a tightening cycle that is in line with market pricing and brings inflation under control over the next year or so without triggering a recession.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

