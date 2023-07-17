BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar rebound vs yen eyes 140/1.00 if retail sales data support

July 17 (Reuters) - USD/JPY's extremely oversold plunge to Friday's low by key supports segued into an overdue correction that could reach nearly 141 if Tuesday's U.S. retail sales report underpins the rebound in Treasury yields that followed last week's huge rise in Michigan consumer sentiment.

Prices have already cleared Friday's 139.16 high and used the 100-hour moving average, last at 138.81, as support, suggesting reversion to the 200-HMA, last at 140.94, by the 50% Fibo of the July 6-13 144.65-137.245 collapse at 140.95. That with the daily tenkan and kijun at 140.99/1.16.

The tenkan and kijun are in play after prices dipped below the daily cloud top at 138.39, but couldn't breach the 100- and 200-DMAs or the weekly cloud top with Friday's fleeting trend low. Monday's current high at 139.40 on EBS is at the uptrend off March and May lows broken below last week.

Getting above that prior uptrend line might require Tuesday's U.S. retail sales be robust enough to raise questions about the post-soft CPI pricing in of rapid-fire Fed rate cuts shortly after one last hike in July. The disinflationary base effect on year-on-year CPI readings also reverses from July into 2024.

For more click on FXBUZ

Chart https://tmsnrt.rs/3OgcPVh

Chart https://tmsnrt.rs/3ryjtyt

Chart https://tmsnrt.rs/3OjiNG6

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

