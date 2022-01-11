BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar rebound versus yen stalls by dovish response to Powell's Q&A

Jan 11 (Reuters) - USD/JPY rose on Tuesday but faltered in its attempt at a broader rebound from three days of losses as Treasury yields dipped and stocks rose as Chair Jerome Powell left doubts about the extent of rate hikes to expect from the Fed, and more work for the dollar to set up an enduring recovery versus the yen.

USD/JPY's 115.68 Tuesday high on EBS was capped by the 100-hour moving average, not far beyond the daily tenkan and the Jan. 5 and 6 lows at 115.65/625. A close above those levels is needed to shake off the bearish bias since Jan. 4's 116.335 five-year peak.

The pullback in Treasury yields in response to Powell's testimony hasn't changed expectations much for at least three rate hikes this year, starting with March's Fed meeting. Powell said balance sheet rundown would likely take 2-4 meetings to sort out, with March in the middle of that pack.

But Powell's comment that we're probably still in a low interest rate era and that monetary policy didn't directly affect supply side issues driving inflation reinforced the roughly 2% peak in implied eurodollar yields over the next few years.

That raises the question of how much Fed tightening has already been priced in. Nonetheless, yield-starved Japanese investors will support USD/JPY unless Fed tightening gets cut short by tumbling asset prices.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3zUI8x5

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.