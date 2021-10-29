BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar rebound versus yen eyes year's highs on Fed-BOJ divergence

Oct 29 (Reuters) - USD/JPY rallied on Friday past resistance from the daily tenkan at 113.98 and 114 options after strong U.S. personal spending and Q3 wage and salary increases lifted short-term Treasury yields and was close to affirming its recent correction had run its course.

A close above 114 would affirm that Thursday's 113.26 EBS low just above key support at 113.21, from the Oct. 14 pullback low and 38.2% Fibo of October's advance, completed a correction from October's highly overbought peak at 114.695.

Supporting the dollar, pricing of Fed rate hikes next year reached a pandemic peak on Thursday and was close to those highs during Friday's session.

A daily range above 114 and this week's 114.31 high, which are aligned with next week's biggest options expiries on Thursday, after Wednesday's Fed meeting, would put in play October's multi-year peak, and perhaps eventually the December 2016 peak at 118.66 if Treasury-JGB yields spreads continue to rise.

Next week also brings ISMs and ADP before Wednesday's FOMC conclusion. The Fed is expected to announce QE tapering and affirm that rate hikes would follow to normalize policy after pandemic emergency easing.

Meanwhile, the BOJ just reiterated its near-zero rates targets in the absence of inflation .

