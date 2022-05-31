BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar rebound hits tech hurdle with ECB expectations in spotlight

May 31 (Reuters) - The dollar index rebounded on Tuesday but stopped by the 23.6% Fibo of May's 105.01-101.29 slide at 102.17, as risk-off gains were offset by falling 2-year Bund-Treasury yields spreads on expectations the ECB will join the inflation fight .

A close above 102.17 would favor the a 50% Fibo and kijun line test at 103.15. The rising daily cloud and 55-day moving average should support above 101 unless U.S. data and Fed speakers dim rate hike prospects.

The dollar rose on soaring energy prices , particularly in the euro zone, which is attempting to wean itself off Russian oil and gas. That as Russia expands bans on gas shipments to Europe in retaliation for Ukraine-related sanctions .

The U.S. as net exporter of nat gas, more and more of it going to Europe to fill gaps from Russia, is also seeing higher nat gas prices, but U.S. spot prices are only 30% of Dutch prices, and sales to Europe will benefit the U.S.

A bigger question for EUR/USD and dollar index it dominates is whether ECB can slow inflation without triggering recession, as the Fed is already using 50bp hikes, simply because 2-year Treasury-bund yield spreads have dropped to a still dollar-supportive 2.05%.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

