BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar rebound begins post-payrolls as global risks multiply

The dollar index appears set to rebound after establishing a near-term bottom, with multiple oversold buy signals being confirmed after Friday's U.S. jobs report.

A rising tide of risks that could short-circuit the global reflation trades funded with cheap dollars could lend support to the recovery, which has room to rise to March's 94.63 pandemic spasm low and 38.2% Fibo of the 97.81-92.50 plunge .

The forecast-beating payrolls report benefited from a skewed seasonal adjustment for education as the broader labor-market recovery weakened dramatically from 4.791 million jobs added in June to July's 1.763 million . Meanwhile, supplemental benefits ran out last week and talks on further relief hit a stalemate .

Adding to risk-off flows, and potentially undermining dollar-funded risk trades, the U.S. was preparing bans on WeChat and TikTok , sanctioned 12 Hong Kong and Chinese officials and moved to reimpose tariffs on Canadian aluminum products .

The dollar index's multiple-low base by 92.50 is being followed by a breakout above the previously capping tenkan. Oversold and bullish divergences point to at least a near-term recovery to the 94.52 Fibo.

