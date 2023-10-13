BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar reaction to key data tell us all we need to know

Oct 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar's positive reaction to U.S. inflation data highlights its bullish potential and that is complimented by the medium-term positive technical outlook.

The dollar edged lower on Friday after its biggest daily increase since March the day before, as hot U.S. consumer prices data revived prospects that the Federal Reserve may have to keep rates higher for longer to get inflation back towards its 2% target.

The Fed is currently way out in front in terms of having the highest interest rates when compared to other major economies, with the exception of the Bank of England. That should continue to underpin the greenback in the days and weeks ahead.

A recent setback for the USD index, which tracks the dollar versus a basket of six currencies, this week found rock solid support right by the 105.501 Fibo, a 23.6% retrace of the 99.549 to 107.34 (July to October) rise. Expect the subsequent bullish resumption to persist to test the 107.34 2023 peak eventually.

