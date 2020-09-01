BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar reaches extremely pivotal support points

Sept 1 (Reuters) - The dollar index, EUR/USD, GBP/USD and USD/CNY are all near long-term dollar support levels that look make-or-break for the heavily oversold U.S. currency and the massive speculative short bets against it.

If deeply oversold weekly RSIs and positioning, in tandem with the key dollar support levels, do not trigger a correction, USD/CNY's massive double-top may reach the 61.8% Fibo of the 2018-20 rise at 6.6014 in time, with 90.59 and 88.25 the next major dollar index props.

The dollar index's 91.74 low on Tuesday brushed the 76.4% Fibo of the 2018-20 uptrend at 91.73, while USD/CNY's 6.8105 low was just above the 200-week moving average at 6.8094.

EUR/USD is nearly up to its pivotal 1.20 level, and GBP/USD is close to 2019's 1.3516 peak.

USD/CNY has tumbled due to China's earlier and stronger pandemic recovery than the U.S., and tumbling U.S.-China yield spreads, driven by monetary policy divergence between the Fed and PBOC since the crisis onset. Ten-year USD-CNY government yields spreads are at -2.33% versus -1.29% in February and just -29bp at 2018's peak.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3bkJxAH

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3jyOsRr

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.