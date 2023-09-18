BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar rally vs yen may run out of room near 150 in Fed, BoJ's wake

Sept 18 (Reuters) - USD/JPY may resume its uptrend after news from the Fed on Wednesday and the BoJ on Friday, but getting much above resistance clustered around 150 looks like a tall order without an intervening correction.

The Fed is widely expected to leave rates unchanged, but the dot plots, economic projections and Chair Jerome Powell's press conference could send the message that another rate hike remains possible if inflation persists and that cuts next year could come later than some in the market think.

If Fed messaging pushes 2-year Treasury yields above July's 5.12% high and to the highest since 2006, USD/JPY could reach the Fibo-projected peak off July's base or the upper 10-week Bolli at 149.56/50.12, or the top of this year's rising channel that will be at 150.14 on Wednesday.

The 150 level is also a major psychological hurdle, given Japan's MoF warning again this month about excessive yen weakening. And a run at 150 would leave prices clearly overbought, with specs already well long.

The BoJ is expected to leave rates at -0.1%, but forecasts for inflation and growth and Governor Kazuo Ueda will likely keep the rate hike option open, along with further yield curve cap expansion that could support the yen, though the Fed and Treasury yields are the main drivers.

For more click on FXBUZ

Chart https://tmsnrt.rs/48hGNBf

Chart https://tmsnrt.rs/48iiP92

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.