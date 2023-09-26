News & Insights

US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar rally vs yen grows more data dependent as MoF threats increase

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

September 26, 2023 — 12:08 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

Sept 26 (Reuters) - USD/JPY's rally has derived support from attractive Treasury yields, but, like the Fed's higher-for-longer rates outlook, it is becoming more data-dependent, particularly in the face of increasing FX intervention threats from Japan's MoF.

Of course, Treasury rates -- which dwarf JGBs' negligible yields -- could continue to rise for the wrong reasons, such as U.S. fiscal worries, rather than the Fed's quest to quash inflation before it becomes ingrained in wage expectations.

Currently, USD/JPY's advance is being slowed mostly by risk-reward assessment on the approach to the potentially pivotal 150 level, as Japan's Finance Minister, Shunichi Suzuki, repeated that officials are scrutinizing currency moves "with a high sense of urgency."

Whether and where the implied intervention threat materializes is particularly important for more recent USD/JPY longs as fairly overbought prices bump up against Bolli band resistance.

The bigger threat would be a deterioration in U.S. economic data that weighed on Treasury yields, which are already at pre-GFC highs.

Disappointing U.S. consumer confidence and new home sales missed on Tuesday, but failed to deter the dollar. But drags are emerging in the form of a potential U.S. government shutdown, the resumption of student loan payments and generationally high financing costs and price pressures.

For more click on FXBUZ

Chart https://tmsnrt.rs/48rpr51

Chart https://tmsnrt.rs/46sPEy7

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.