BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar rally vs yen grows more data dependent as MoF threats increase

Sept 26 (Reuters) - USD/JPY's rally has derived support from attractive Treasury yields, but, like the Fed's higher-for-longer rates outlook, it is becoming more data-dependent, particularly in the face of increasing FX intervention threats from Japan's MoF.

Of course, Treasury rates -- which dwarf JGBs' negligible yields -- could continue to rise for the wrong reasons, such as U.S. fiscal worries, rather than the Fed's quest to quash inflation before it becomes ingrained in wage expectations.

Currently, USD/JPY's advance is being slowed mostly by risk-reward assessment on the approach to the potentially pivotal 150 level, as Japan's Finance Minister, Shunichi Suzuki, repeated that officials are scrutinizing currency moves "with a high sense of urgency."

Whether and where the implied intervention threat materializes is particularly important for more recent USD/JPY longs as fairly overbought prices bump up against Bolli band resistance.

The bigger threat would be a deterioration in U.S. economic data that weighed on Treasury yields, which are already at pre-GFC highs.

Disappointing U.S. consumer confidence and new home sales missed on Tuesday, but failed to deter the dollar. But drags are emerging in the form of a potential U.S. government shutdown, the resumption of student loan payments and generationally high financing costs and price pressures.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

