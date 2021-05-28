BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar rally versus yen retraces on post-data Treasury yield slip

May 28 (Reuters) - USD/JPY surrendered its gains on Friday after initially extending its month-end advance to 110.20, but PCE data came out too close to forecasts to provide new fuel to Fed tapering speculation ahead of the holiday weekend and next Friday's pivotal monthly employment report.

USD/JPY retreated as bearish bets on Treasuries were pruned and dragged yields lower versus JGB yields.

The personal income, spending and core PCE data were actually a shade more bearish for Treasuries and bullish for the dollar overall , but a massive $1.985bln of 110 expiries at the New York cut, intraday long profit-taking after prices reached a Fibo-projected top off this week's base and likely dwindling month-end rebalancing demand weighed.

The 23.6% Fibo of this week's 108.565-110.20 rise on EBS is at 109.815, by Friday's 109.795 low. Moreover, the prior monthly peak from May 13 is at 109.785, so failure to close below there would reinforce this week's bullish breakout and potential rise to this year's 110.97 high, with some resistance at 109.50-55 along the way.

If USD/JPY closes below 109.78, the 50% Fibo and tenkan line at 109.383 would be important support.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/2SCSekN

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3fWypwR

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.