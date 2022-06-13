BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar rally pace hinges on EUR/USD breaking 2017-22 lows

June 13 (Reuters) - The dollar index rally should accelerate if EUR/USD breaks 2022/17 lows at 1.0349/30 and USD/JPY resumes its breakout above 2002 highs, particularly after Wednesday's Fed meeting and retail sales report.

The dollar hit its highest since 2002 Monday on aggressive Fed rate hike pricing and intensified global derisking and stagflation fears.

The index would already be well clear of May's 105.01 trend high and further on its way toward long-term resistance clustered around 109 were it not for the yen, the second biggest component of the index behind the dominant EUR, getting safe haven demand along with the dollar.

Two-year bund-Treasury yields spreads are a shade higher after tumbling Friday after frothy U.S. CPI data stanched speculation that inflation had peaked and the Fed might be able engineer a soft landing.

Record euro zone inflation and pricing of additional 65bp of ECB hikes by end-2024 since Thursday's ECB meeting, plus lingering Chinese COVID constraints and the war in Ukraine are undermining global growth prospects and raising euro zone fragmentation risk. That as the BOJ clings to negative rates amid rising political pressure to cushion the yen's fall.

