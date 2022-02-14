BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar rally erases post-ECB drop on further Fed-ECB policy divergence

Feb 14 (Reuters) - The dollar index rallied through chart resistance on Monday including the Feb. 3 ECB-day high on rising Fed rate-hike betting, strengthening its position ahead of retail sales data and FOMC meeting minutes this week and bolstering the possibility of testing this year's high.

The resistance around 96.257/289 also included the 50% Fibo of the post-Fed meeting peak to post-ECB meeting trough at 96.257/289, as the spread between market pricing of U.S. and euro zone rate hikes this year rose another 12bp in the dollar's favor.

Hawkish comments by St. Louis Fed President James Bullard and European geopolitical risks fueled the rate-hike disparity.

If Wednesday's U.S. retail sales and FOMC minutes reinforce the roughly 170bp of Fed hikes priced in by year-end versus 53bp by the ECB and none by the BOJ, the index could retest this year's 97.441 peak.

The dollar index was helped by a recovery in USD/JPY, its second-largest component, after Monday's lows held key supports by 115 as Russia-Ukraine tensions abated slightly .

USD/JPY's broader pandemic recovery on rising Treasury-JGB yield spreads was reinforced by the BOJ's unlimited bid for 10-year JGBs at its 25bp yield curve control cap . Thus, further gains in Treasury yields face very limited resistance from higher JGB yields overall.

