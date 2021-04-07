BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar rally at turning point as deficit threats loom

April 7 (Reuters) - The dollar rally has run out of gas after the bulk of speculative shorts were forced out and must now overcome concerns about twin U.S. deficits and prolonged easy money if it is to resume its rebound.

Rising Treasury yields helped fuel this year's 4.7% dollar index recovery but have calmed since the end of the first quarter and will continue to hinder the U.S. currency unless they resume their advance.

Burgeoning U.S trade and budget deficits were an original reason investors were so bearish on the dollar at the start of 2021 and could present headwinds now that positioning and yield shifts have paused.

The Fed's new paradigms for employment and sustained inflation favor low real Treasury yields -- and dollar weakness -- as long as they remain committed to keeping tapering and tightening distant prospects, which they recently have. Wednesday's Fed Minutes won't address robust ISM or payrolls reports.

The dollar's drop from March's 93.44 peak allowed overbought daily RSIs to rebalance. It is nearing key support by 92.00 and long-term charts still favor targets in the mid-94.00s, especially if economic data eventually compel the Fed to become less dovish.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

