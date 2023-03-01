BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar pullback vs yen ends with tech and Fed hike props in place

By contrast, weak Japanese data and BoJ guidance point to persistently low JGB yields.

USD/JPY's 135.25 low on EBS held the 200-hour moving average, triggering a recovery reinforced by fresh highs in 2-year UST-JGB yield spreads and Fed hike pricing after above-forecast U.S. and German inflation readings and hawkish updates from Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic .

Prices are closer to Tuesday's 136.92 trend high and the falling 100-DMA at 136.88 that helped cap that session's gains. A close above there and 200-DMA at 137.24, as well as the key Dec. 20 high of 137.46, could see 50% of the October-January drop at 139.58 reached.

The dollar weakened after Tuesday's February consumer confidence hinted that febrile U.S. January data was an outlier, and also fell broadly after strong Chinese data , but Japan's final au Jibun PMI fell to 47.7 from 48.9, its biggest drop in more than two years.

Friday's ISM non-manufacturing data looks pivotal for USD/JPY.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3ZaUMnz

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.