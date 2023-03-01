US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar pullback vs yen ends with tech and Fed hike props in place

Credit: REUTERS/Florence Lo

March 01, 2023 — 10:47 am EST

Written by contrast, weak Japanese data, BoJ guidance for Reuters ->

By contrast, weak Japanese data and BoJ guidance point to persistently low JGB yields.

USD/JPY's 135.25 low on EBS held the 200-hour moving average, triggering a recovery reinforced by fresh highs in 2-year UST-JGB yield spreads and Fed hike pricing after above-forecast U.S. and German inflation readings and hawkish updates from Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic .

Prices are closer to Tuesday's 136.92 trend high and the falling 100-DMA at 136.88 that helped cap that session's gains. A close above there and 200-DMA at 137.24, as well as the key Dec. 20 high of 137.46, could see 50% of the October-January drop at 139.58 reached.

The dollar weakened after Tuesday's February consumer confidence hinted that febrile U.S. January data was an outlier, and also fell broadly after strong Chinese data , but Japan's final au Jibun PMI fell to 47.7 from 48.9, its biggest drop in more than two years.

Friday's ISM non-manufacturing data looks pivotal for USD/JPY.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3ZaUMnz

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.