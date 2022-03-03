BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar probes major resistance, EUR/USD support as payrolls approach

March 3 (Reuters) - The USD index continued to probe major resistance on Thursday on the assumption the Fed will be far more proactive in normalizing policy than the ECB or BOJ, particularly with greater perceived economic risk to Europe and Japan from soaring energy prices tied to the crisis in Ukraine.

If the dollar were to end this week above the 61.8% Fibo of the 2020-21 dive and June 2020's high at 97.725/727, the focus would shift to the 76.4% Fibo at 99.737.

The index is being driven higher primarily by its main component, EUR/USD, which is very close to the 76.4% Fibo of its 2020-21 rise at 1.1040, a close below which, along with 1.10 figure support, would suggest spec longs clinging to hopes for a recovery would be forced to cut positions.

Though talks between Russia and Ukraine are being held, there's no sign Russia is willing to reverse its invasion of Ukraine , thus downside risk to the German and other euro zone economies persists .

The dollar is getting overbought, so failure to breakout above 97.727 after Friday's payrolls report could trigger a pullback, particularly if the contraction in ISM services employment was a prelude to below forecast NFPs.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3Kf50LC

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.