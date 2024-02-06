BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar pricy vs yen, but fighting Fed's 3 rate cuts view now hard

Feb 6 (Reuters) - USD/JPY is extremely expensive on a REER basis, but recently hot U.S. labor, inflation and growth data make it harder bet against the Fed's three dot-plotted 2024 rate cuts and with the dollar-capping five cuts still somewhat favored by futures unless CPI and retail sales miss next week.

USD/JPY's rebound to modestly new 2024 highs this week, after last week's JOLTS, jobs report and ISM services favored fewer Fed cuts, has stalled along with Treasury yields near important resistance.

USD/JPY's new 148.90 trend high is below key technical hurdles at 149.14-20. And 2- and 10-year Treasury yields, which dominate Treasury-JGB yields spreads and USD/JPY pricing, have stalled at key hurdles after huge 35-36bp surges from Thursday's lows.

Two-year Treasury yields, which are a proxy for expected Fed policy changes, hit the down trendline from October's peak and 55-day moving average, as well as January's nearby 4.494% high.

Last week's U.S. jobs and ISM services data were so much hotter than forecast that some in markets want further affirming data before pushing yields and USD/JPY above nearby resistance. Next week's U.S. CPI and retail sales, amid ongoing Fed speakers, are key to the market's Fed fight and USD/JPY eyeing 150 and potential MoF ire near 2022/23's 32-year peaks at 151.94/92.

