BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar precariously perched as Fed hikes seen lagging ECB, BoE

April 19 (Reuters) - The dollar index remains precariously perched above February and April lows at 100.80/78, unable to clear initial resistance this week despite 2-year Treasury yields rebounding 70bp from April's bank crisis lows, because the ECB has far more rate hikes then the Fed priced in before year-end.

A double-bottom dollar formation needs prices to close above the 21-day moving average, last at 102.13. Wednesday 102.23 high was roundly rejected at Monday's 102.23 recovery high.

If this year's lows give way, very bearish weekly charts suggest the bulk of the 2021-22 pandemic rally would be in play.

The implied Fed rate for September rebounded from March's banking crisis driven 4.125% low to 4.94%, but the peak in Fed hike pricing is roughly 30bp in June, then nearly 50bp of cuts by year-end.

EUR/USD, the majority component of the index, is supported by pricing in of 86bp of ECB hikes by September with little giveback into year-end. The BoE, amid tenaciously elevated UK inflation, has 75bp of hikes priced by November.

There are virtually no BoJ rate hikes expected, but the yen is only 13.6% of the index and another BoJ yield curve tweak is a medium-term risk.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3KQHnuR

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3osbjpL

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3LafCyO

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.