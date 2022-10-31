BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar post ECB, BoJ rebound eyes key data and Fed

Aug 10 (Reuters) - The dollar index rose 0.7% on Monday and has now rebounded 1.9% from last Thursday's low with the help of recovering Fed rate hike expectations, but will face a moment of truth with an upcoming rate decision and key data.

Dovish interpretations of the ECB's 75bp hike, and the BOJ's continued accommodation have allowed U.S. data to firm up the dollar.

The index has also been lifted since Thursday by the rising daily cloud, which makes the kijun line at 112.15 pivotal ahead of U.S. ISM, JOLTS and payrolls this week, and Wednesday's Fed. A close above the kijun would spotlight October's 133.95 high.

Monday's record high euro zone inflation and surprise rebound in German retail sales [ lifted euro zone bond yields but widened core-peripheral euro zone bond yield spreads, with 2-year Treasury-bund yield spreads about 5bp higher.

USD/JPY shook off recent MoF intervention drops and is rising toward its 32-year peak on higher Treasury yields. Further intervention will be a buying opportunity unless ISM and U.S. labor data lower the expected Fed terminal rate, now near 5%.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

