BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar poised above key support into major event risk

Oct 1 (Reuters) - The dollar's late September rise has stalled, leaving charts at pivotal support levels as markets await the often volatile U.S. non-farm payrolls report Friday and the outcome of negotiations over a fresh U.S. coronavirus relief package, both capable of triggering a significant change in risk appetite and thus a USD move.

The Reuters poll forecasts an 850,000 increase in non-farm payrolls in September, with the unemployment rate expected to slip to 8.2% and annual average earnings at 4.8%. A significant deviation from expectations is likely to prompt a move on Wall Street and an inverse move in the safe-haven dollar.

Republicans and Democrats remain in conflict over a coronavirus relief package, though there has been some progress in talks this week . A viable package would be well received on Wall Street, while another failure to compromise will weigh and drive a safe-haven response in the USD.

Technically, the September =USD bounce stalled last Friday, with lower highs and lows each day this week as Wall Street recovered. The dollar index trades at 93.74 with daily moving averages and momentum studies conflicting, but the bias remains with the September uptrend while pivotal support at 93.59, 38.2% of the September rise, and the 93.50 21 DMA hold.

