BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar plays for close above 140 on bullish US data, Fed-BOJ divergence

Sept 1 (Reuters) - USD/JPY surged on Thursday to 24-year highs above 140, and a close above that milestone -- particularly after Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls report -- could set up a base camp to facilitate an ascent to new peaks.

Broad dollar demand helped USD/JPY surpass July's peak of 139.38 in overnight trade, then another push higher followed U.S. data showing Challenger layoffs fell and an unexpected slide in jobless claims . ISM data also beat forecast .

The data pushed bond yields higher, lending USD/JPY support as markets awaited non-farm payrolls to solidify the case for the Fed's hawkish raise-and-hold strategy to fight inflation .

Beyond 140, comes the 161.8% Fibo off August's base at 143.97 and then precious little resistance until 147.08, the 38.2% Fibo of the 1985-2011 plunge.

The market appeared to have ignored Japanese warnings about disorderly currency moves since the BOJ remains highly accommodative while the Fed hikes rates, though the initial rise above 140 in U.S. morning trade was tentative.

Thursday's 139.00 low is the new base unless Friday's jobs data lend credence to the weak ADP reading .

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

