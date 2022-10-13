BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar peeks above 1998 high vs yen, retail sales next

Oct 13 (Reuters) - USD/JPY rose on Thursday to 147.665, marginally surpassing its 1998 peak of 147.64 on EBS after unexpectedly strong U.S. CPI , but a more enduring breakout toward technical targets in the 149.00s may require Friday's U.S. retail sales to bolster the case for an even higher fed funds ceiling.

The 1998 highs were always going to be a place where some longs would book profits unless there was a clear breakout to induce them to remain long. Treasury yields have drifted away from post-CPI highs, partly due spillover from falling gilts yields.

Higher-than-forecast CPI should also bolster non-inflation-adjusted retail sales, raising the bar slightly for Friday's report.

USD/JPY needs to close above 147.64 and push up toward the measured objective at 149.38/52 soon to reduce risk of a correction from overbought studies.

Rising U.S. rates remain USD/JPY's primary driver due to accommodative BoJ policies including the 25bp yield curve control cap on 10-year JGB yields, despite that key tenor having gone untraded for four straight sessions.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

