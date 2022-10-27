BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar outlook is taking a turn for the worse

Oct 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar outlook is taking a turn for the worse as fundamental and technical factors weigh heavily on the U.S. currency. A much bigger collapse is on the cards.

The dollar stood close to a more than one-month low against a basket of currencies on Thursday, amid growing hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve will shift to less aggressive interest rate hikes to temper recession risks.

The weakening USD index, which tracks the dollar versus a basket of six other currencies, has broken the key 109.627 Fibo - a 38.2% retrace of the 101.29 to 114.78 (May to September) gain. Fourteen-day momentum turned negative on Tuesday, highlighting the shift in risk to downside.

If there is a daily close under 109.627, that would likely trigger a much bigger drop in the days ahead to the 108.035 Fibo - a 50% retrace of the same 101.29 to 114.78 rise.

