BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar outlook darkening despite respite

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 16, 2023 — 06:43 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Despite some respite, the outlook for the U.S. dollar continues to darken.

The dollar drew support from better-than-expected retail sales numbers combined with more signs of cooling inflation, feeding into the narrative for a 'soft landing', which would allow the Federal Reserve more time before cutting rates.

However the USD index, which tracks the dollar versus a basket of six currencies, remains stuck below thick daily cloud resistance that currently spans the 104.535-106.155 region.

It registered its biggest one-day drop since Nov. 11 2022 on Tuesday and, on balance, the scope is growing for a bigger slump to the 103.445 Fibo, a 50% retrace of the 99.549 to 107.34 (July to October) rise.

The 30-month correlation between the USD index and the MSCI world equity index .MIWD00000PUS, which tracks shares in 49 countries is now -0.691. If there are extended equity gains that will likely hurt the dollar's prospects.

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own; Editing by Alexander Smith)

