BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar outlook could dim on pending Fed board changes

Nov 9 (Reuters) - The dollar index's pandemic recovery, based largely on expectations of Fed policy tightening outpacing that of the ECB and BOJ could come into question if President Joe Biden's selections to replace departing board members weakens the normalization bias and tightens bank regulations in a way that slows growth.

Current assumptions are Fed Chair Jerome Powell will be reappointed , as he's been extremely cautious about tightening policy before reaching the Fed's full employment goals and replacing him could upset markets ahead of 2022 mid-term elections that could put Democrats already fragile control of Congress at risk.

With U.S. Federal Reserve's vice chair for supervision, Randal Quarles, resigning there's a strong possibility that Governor Lael Brainard, a vehement opponent of recently eased banking restrictions, would replace Quarles as vice chair.

A decision is expected as soon as this week, to allow enough time for Quarles's replacement and perhaps others to be cleared by the Senate . If all four upcoming board openings were replaced it would mean Biden's picks would have the majority, perhaps presenting a more dovish bias that could trim Fed hike expectations and weaken the dollar, particularly if inflation persists.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3qrEqsh

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3H6EIuj

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.