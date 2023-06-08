BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar one soft jobs report away from ending its run vs yen

June 8 (Reuters) - The downward risks are steadily mounting for USD/JPY, and all it would take is one weak U.S. jobs report to signal that it's already reached its peaks for this cycle.

Thursday's unexpectedly large jump in jobless claims was just the latest event to expose the cracks in USD/JPY's armor, following reports showing ISMs verging on recession and the Fed telegraphing a break in its rate hike cycle.

Technically, USD/JPY's 2023 ABC rebound and rising channel may have reached its corrective conclusion with May's overbought and spec-driven 140.93 peak on EBS. It hit those highs despite 2-year Treasury yields failing to return to pre-bank crisis March highs even as markets priced out roughly 1% of H2 Fed rate cuts.

Fed downshifting toward an expected break in 10 straight hikes next week is likely the beginning of the end of its USD/JPY boosting rate hike cycle, even if one final hike in July is made.

The 2-10-year Treasury yield curve has been in recession-warning inversion since last July, longer than the pre-GFC inversion, as long as the pre-dotcom bust and far deeper than both.

Fed funds are already at 2023's Fed dot-plot mean and 2006-07 cycle highs, though real fed funds are only marginally positive, so it may take softer jobs data and break of kijun support at 137.21 to confirm USD/JPY's 2023 recovery is reversing.

For more click on FXBUZ

Chart https://tmsnrt.rs/3MXjjHV

Chart https://tmsnrt.rs/3IYtT08

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

