BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar on track to test long-term hurdles as global risks rise

July 11 (Reuters) - The dollar index surged higher on Monday, building momentum to potentially burst through resistance at 108.55-9.67 if Europe's energy supply problems worsen and China's zero COVID policies remain a global economic disruption .

Recession fears as central banks fight inflation are adding to upside risks in the safe-haven dollar, which also benefits from attractive Treasury yields spreads over bunds, JGB and gilts.

The index is approaching the 76.4% Fibo of the 2001-08 plunge, the 161.8% Fibo target off 2021's base and September 2002's high at 109.14/45/9.67.

Friday's U.S. job report solidified expectations for another 75bp Fed rate on July 27. A hot CPI on Wednesday and rebound in retail sales Friday would augment dollar support.

With Ukraine suffering losses to Russia in a war of attrition , Moscow could continue to use natural gas supplies as a weapon against the West.

The euro, yen and sterling, are all under severe selling pressure, with EUR/USD diving toward parity, USD/JPY at fresh 24-year highs and sterling back near 22-year lows.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

