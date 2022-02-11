US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar on defense until Wednesday's retail sales after sentiment slide

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jason Lee

The dollar index could be in trouble after Michigan consumer sentiment's tumble to its lowest since 2011 [nAQN0DXGCJ] after the U.S. currency failed to overcome chart resistance during its post-CPI rally, leaving next week's retail sales report to restore support for further Fed tightening.

Feb 11 (Reuters) - The dollar index could be in trouble after Michigan consumer sentiment's tumble to its lowest since 2011 after the U.S. currency failed to overcome chart resistance during its post-CPI rally, leaving next week's retail sales report to restore support for further Fed tightening.

Thursday and Friday's 96.013/058 index highs were curtailed by the convergence of the 55-day moving average, daily kijun, weekly tenkan and 38.2% Fibo of the 97.441-95.136 Jan. 28 to Feb. 3 plunge at 96.017-036.

Thursday's volatile CPI reaction took prices down to 95.172 by last week's 95.136 lows before rebounding. A close below the pivotal 21-WMA and 100-DMA, last at 95.267/22, particularly after the retail sales report, would increase the risk that January's high marked at least a medium-term top.

Conversely, a post-retail sales close above this week's high and the 50% Fibo at 96.289 now looks essential to challenging January's highs and long-term Fibo targets at 97.62-72.

January sales are forecast to rebound 1.6% versus December's 1.9% Omicron and front-loaded holiday shopping season stumble. The unexpected dive in February Michigan consumer sentiment is weighing on short-term Treasury yields and the dollar, putting added pressure on a strong retail sales report.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3rK7CdW

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/33dPEHp

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular