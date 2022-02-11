BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar on defense until Wednesday's retail sales after sentiment slide

Feb 11 (Reuters) - The dollar index could be in trouble after Michigan consumer sentiment's tumble to its lowest since 2011 after the U.S. currency failed to overcome chart resistance during its post-CPI rally, leaving next week's retail sales report to restore support for further Fed tightening.

Thursday and Friday's 96.013/058 index highs were curtailed by the convergence of the 55-day moving average, daily kijun, weekly tenkan and 38.2% Fibo of the 97.441-95.136 Jan. 28 to Feb. 3 plunge at 96.017-036.

Thursday's volatile CPI reaction took prices down to 95.172 by last week's 95.136 lows before rebounding. A close below the pivotal 21-WMA and 100-DMA, last at 95.267/22, particularly after the retail sales report, would increase the risk that January's high marked at least a medium-term top.

Conversely, a post-retail sales close above this week's high and the 50% Fibo at 96.289 now looks essential to challenging January's highs and long-term Fibo targets at 97.62-72.

January sales are forecast to rebound 1.6% versus December's 1.9% Omicron and front-loaded holiday shopping season stumble. The unexpected dive in February Michigan consumer sentiment is weighing on short-term Treasury yields and the dollar, putting added pressure on a strong retail sales report.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3rK7CdW

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/33dPEHp

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.