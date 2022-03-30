BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar on cusp of bigger correction if ECB-Fed policies can converge

March 30 (Reuters) - The dollar index probed below key March lows and other supports on Wednesday as Bund-Treasury yield spreads fell due to belated ECB rate hike pricing and a possible peak in Fed rate hike expectations, creating risk of a broader retreat.

With Bund yields now positive from the 2-year tenor and beyond for the first time since 2014 and U.S. yields now pricing in about as much Fed tightening as is likely, at least at the front of the yield curve, this month's double-top in the dollar index and bearish overbought weekly RSI divergence increase downside risk.

A close below the uptrend line from February at 97.58, just below March pullback lows and Fibo supports, could lead prices to drop toward the rising 100-day moving average and cloud top, Thursday by 96.57.

USD/JPY's tumble from extremely overbought levels and near 2015's peak has added to the index's retreat, with USD/JPY so far holding above pivotal supports .

The dollar's retreat since Monday was aided by hopes Russia-Ukraine talks made progress, thus reducing euro weakness tied to the crisis, but there's no proof of that , and nat gas and oil prices are rising sharply. Thus Bund yield rises on faster ECB rate hikes look defensive and not good news for the eurozone or the euro longer term.

