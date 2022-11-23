BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar on a knife-edge ahead of Fed minutes

Nov 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar is on a knife-edge as FX traders await clues on the next steps for U.S. interest rates, hoping for some guidance from minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting.

The Fed on Wednesday will release the minutes, with investors looking for any sign of discussions around moderating the pace of interest rate rises.

The dollar this year has been boosted by supersized rate increases, but recent cooler-than-expected inflation data has led investors to rein in bets on future rate increases.

The USD index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of six other currencies, registered a close above the 107.537 Fibo on Monday, a 23.6% retrace of the 114.78 to 105.30 (September to November) drop.

However the market closed back below 107.537 on Tuesday, a potential bull trap. A bull trap is set when a market breaks above a technical level but subsequently reverses and is usually a bearish sign.

USD's fate is pinned to the movement of the biggest components of the index: the euro, yen and pound.

For more click on FXBUZ

Daily Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3UTHI3L

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((martin.miller@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.