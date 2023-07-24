BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar off lows vs yen post PMIs, but capped pre Fed, tech earnings

July 24 (Reuters) - USD/JPY bounced from Monday's fleeting 140.75 low in response to mixed S&P Global flash PMIs, but the data don't favor a hawkish Fed on Wednesday, making it unlikely prices will clear nearby hurdles before then.

With the U.S. flash composite PMI falling to 52 from 53.2 via a 1.6pt miss in the key service index, and Japan's composite PMI unchanged at 52.1, the rebounds in USD/JPY from near the 50-day moving average and Treasury yields after the data don't look durable.

As it stands, it might require impressive earnings from heavyweight U.S. corporates and a credible explanation from the Fed for extending rate hikes after the increase that markets are anticipating this week.

Friday and Monday's highs were capped by the falling 21-day moving average, last at 141.84.

Treasury yields are off early lows caused by weak euro zone and UK PMIs, partly amid hopes behemoth U.S. tech company earnings will support the stock market and reduce Fed concerns about financial conditions.

The BoJ on Friday are expected to leave policy unchanged, with today's latest attempt by Japan's top FX diplomat to talk the yen up muddled by the government forecasting inflation falling to 1.5% next year.

