BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar needs to break range soon to spur bull run

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Longer-term charts show the dollar is performing well versus a basket of other major currencies, but this could change if the shorter-term range trading continues this week.
The daily chart shows the dollar trading a 102.50-103.96 range since the Feb. 2 break higher with the price currently holding around 103.40.
A sharp turn higher during the week ending Feb. 5 saw the dollar index record a key week reversal. The bullish signal drew confirmation from a positive close last week.
However, despite a long lower candlestick shadow so far this week, a negative close could cloud the bullish outlook.
A hawkish steer from Tuesday's U.S. inflation numbers underpinned the dollar and brought a 103.20 close from a 102.50 session low. Annualised inflation measures came in higher than expected. The January data puts March and May rate hikes in the frame and possibly a June move too.
A hawkish ECB stance continues to act as a counterweight to the Fed's rate outlook.
A dollar range break is needed soon to keep the weekly bull run alive.
