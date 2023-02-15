BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar needs to break range soon to spur bull run

US Markets

February 15, 2023

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Longer-term charts show the dollar is performing well versus a basket of other major currencies, but this could change if the shorter-term range trading continues this week.

The daily chart shows the dollar trading a 102.50-103.96 range since the Feb. 2 break higher with the price currently holding around 103.40.

A sharp turn higher during the week ending Feb. 5 saw the dollar index record a key week reversal. The bullish signal drew confirmation from a positive close last week.

However, despite a long lower candlestick shadow so far this week, a negative close could cloud the bullish outlook.

A hawkish steer from Tuesday's U.S. inflation numbers underpinned the dollar and brought a 103.20 close from a 102.50 session low. Annualised inflation measures came in higher than expected. The January data puts March and May rate hikes in the frame and possibly a June move too.

A hawkish ECB stance continues to act as a counterweight to the Fed's rate outlook.

A dollar range break is needed soon to keep the weekly bull run alive.

