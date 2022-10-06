BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar needs stronger US data to overcome Japan's yen defenses

Oct 6 (Reuters) - USD/JPY's uptrend remains intact but most of this week's U.S. data suggest markets have already priced in a 2023 peak in Fed hikes, leaving the prospects of rising above September's 145.90 high that triggered Japanese intervention dependent on Friday's payrolls and next week's CPI reports.

USD/JPY traded marginally higher in a tight 144.39-4.87 range Thursday after higher-than-forecast jobless claims and Challenger layoffs increased from 20.485 mln to 29.989 mln.

Those updates have no bearing on September's non-farm payrolls, forecast up 250,000 from 315,000 in August, and the market continues to price in 145bp of further Fed hikes and a peak policy rate near 4.5% in Q1 2023.

Unless Japan gets a big economic boost from ending its cap on daily arrivals into the country starting on Tuesday and the BoJ sees the upward wage pressure needed to begin shifting away from accommodative policies, further USD/JPY gains will rely on U.S. data underpinning Fed tightening.

Tenkan and 10-day moving average supports are at 144.30/44, and the 21-DMA at 144.89. A close above 145 would target 145.90 and 1998's 147.64 if U.S. data don't disappoint.

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3RKgnP0

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

