BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar needs more help vs yen for bullish breakout
July 7 (Reuters) - USD/JPY recovered after probing 21-day moving average support for a second day, helped by dollar-boosting risk aversion, but it needs to close above the 100-DMA at 107.81 to give its rebound more credibility.
USD/JPY has become slightly negatively correlated with the S&P 500 and other risk barometers due to the dollar's current dominance as the top haven currency.
Thus, today's stocks setback, after Monday's China-led lift to riskier assets weakened the dollar, pushed USD/JPY higher.
Another round of worse-than-expected Japanese data and severe flooding also suggested a weaker yen would be welcome, particularly as the BOJ has already nearly exhausted its easing options.
USD/JPY has fallen below the rapidly rising daily cloud base, at 107.65 on EBS, and the tenkan at 107.48, which is now pivotal on a daily closing basis. After the 100-DMA at 107.81, which is the on-close pivot point above, comes the 50% Fibo of June's 109.85-6.075 drop at 107.96.
There isn't much on the U.S. data calendar until jobless claims Thursday, which have tended to be risk-off lately, and dollar bullish.
(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst.
