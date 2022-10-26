BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar needs Fed to push back against pivot

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Dollar bulls hope the Federal Reserve pushes back against the growing belief that it will slow the pace of its interest rate hikes beyond the fourth consecutive 75 basis point increase expected next week.

The greenback could recoup some of its recent losses if Nov. 2 sees the Fed talk up the risk of another 75 bps rate rise before the year-end, or fall further if the Fed sounds like it is going with the 50 bps market consensus hike for December.

The USD index slid to a five-week low of 109.92 on Wednesday, with the loss influenced by a squeeze on GBP/USD short positions following its break above 1.15 (Tuesday's high), and AUD/USD gains on hot Australian inflation data.

IMM speculators have been net USD long since July 2021, with the value of the net USD long $10.43 billion in the week ended Sept. 27.

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own; editing by David Evans)

