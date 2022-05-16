BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar needs better US data to take on 20-year top vs yen

May 16 (Reuters) - USD/JPY will need better U.S. data and a resumption of the Treasury yields uptrend to clear resistance by 130 and its recent 20-year peak of 131.35.

Though it has rebounded from Thursday's correction low of 127.535, USD/JPY has been slowed by Friday's U.S. consumer sentiment -- the weakest since 2011 -- and Monday's Empire State business conditions plunge .

This weakness will put a spotlight on Tuesday's retail sales report.

Modestly lower Treasury yields and Fed rate hike expectations come amid growth fears due to China's slowdown and Ukraine-related disruptions economic . Rapid dollar appreciation since last summer may also diminish the need for Fed tightening.

Yet, 2-year and 10-year Treasury-JGB yield spreads at 2.62% and 2.65% offer enough carry to keep USD/JPY aloft and buyers at the ready during risk-off setbacks like last week's.

Nonetheless, for USD/JPY to power past its 20-year highs, 2-year Treasury-JGB yields spreads must end their retreat from this month's 2.78% closing highs.

Less dreary retail sales on Tuesday would help, as would strong industrial production and NAHB reports ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech later in that session.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3lkVkER

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3yBR7EQ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3PnJ4Bk

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.