BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar needs a bigger breakout to support the bullish case

The dollar index rallied on risk-off flows on Thursday, marginally piercing its downtrend line from October and March highs at 102.09, but a clear breakout above it and last week's 102.40 high is needed to reinforce 2023's 100.80/78 double-bottom and signal broader retracements of the bank crisis drop.

There have been so many false dawns for the dollar following April's 100.78 low by February's 100.80 bottom that the burden of proof is on bulls.

Thursday's rise was driven mostly by flight-to-safety trading favoring the dollar, particularly versus the euro and sterling, the first and third largest components of the index.

But even USD/JPY, which tends to fall amid risk-off flows because the yen, with near zero interest rates, is a major funding currency, has recovered from intraday lows after halving its post-banking crisis recovery.

If the index were to close above the downtrend line at 102.09 and last week's 102.40 high, the focus would be on the 38.2% and 50% Fibos of the March-April slide at 102.73/3.33, the latter also being the flat daily cloud top. The weekly tenkan at 102.94, bearishly below the kijun and cloud, also looms above.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3Bj2aTw

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/42MuWrf

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.