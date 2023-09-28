News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar nears danger zone in rise vs yen

September 28, 2023 — 11:03 am EDT

Sept 28 (Reuters) - USD/JPY is nearing the danger zone of intervention, and perhaps beyond the widely watched 150 level, raising the risk of consolidation or correction, the scope of which will depend on U.S data.

Wednesday's 149.71 high on EBS was USD/JPY's strongest since the 32-year peak of 151.94 it struck last year, which triggered Japanese intervention and a 16% plunge.

The MoF may view a breakout beyond 2023's rising channel top, now at 150.67, as cause to intervene, similarly to last October's surge above 2022's uptrend line, and they may want to maximize the impact by catching specs overextended.

As month-end approaches, USD/JPY is up 9% from September's lows and with 10 of 11 weeks with higher highs.

A non-intervention correction appears limited unless U.S. data turns weak. The daily tenkan and kijun lines, last at 148.515/075, could be buying opportunities if Treasury yields remain supported by solid U.S. data and the Fed's high-for-longer rates guidance.

Forceful MoF interventions could see the 100-day moving average tested, last by 143.

Thursday's U.S. jobless claims fell, but pending home sales tumbled 7.1% versus -0.8% expected and deeply oversold Treasuries and overbought dollar were swayed lower by dovish comments from Fed's Austan Goolsbee.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

US Markets
Reuters
