BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar nears breakout point as ECB, China lockdown shake risk

June 9 (Reuters) - The dollar index rallied on Thursday toward key resistance at 103.15 after a hawkish ECB meeting triggered bond market concerns about fragmentation risk from rate hikes, leaving the safe-haven U.S. currency closer to a broader breakout higher.

Falling Treasury-Bund yield spreads -- normally dollar bearish -- hurt EUR/USD since they were accompanied by bund yield curve bear flattening, widened bund-BTP yield spreads and spooked stocks. China COVID restrictions bolstered safe-haven dollar appeal.

The dollar launched off the 10-day moving average and tenkan at Thursday's 102.14 lows, nearing the 103.15 resistance comprised of the kijun and 50% Fibo of May's 105.01-101.29 retracement.

A close above 103.15 would signal a full retracement toward May's nearly 20-year high and nearby 161.8% Fibo target.

Getting there would require EUR/USD, the biggest index component, to break kijun support at 1.0568.

Angst about possible 50bps ECB hikes from September without presenting markets details on plans to contain potential fragmentation risk weighed on EUR/USD.

The index's June rise was supported by USD/JPY surging 4.25% to just shy of 2002's 135.20 peak . A breakout beyond 135.20 after Friday's U.S. CPI and Wednesday's Fed meeting would help the index clear 103.15.

