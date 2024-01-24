News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar nearly free to trade on Trump vs Biden vibe

Jan 24 (Reuters) - The expected rematch between Donald Trump and Joe Biden is getting closer to being the sole focus for FX traders when it comes to the U.S. presidential election event risk, even though Nikki Haley has vowed to fight on in her attempt to win the Republican nomination.

Trump easily beat Haley in the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday, with the former president holding a double-digit percentage lead over Haley after 90% of the vote had been counted.

Opinion polls show Trump with a wide lead over Haley in South Carolina, where the next contest between the pair is scheduled for Feb. 24.

Assuming Trump wins the Republican nomination, opinion polls measuring support for Trump and Biden in swing states could impact currency pairs including USD/MXN and EUR/USD in the weeks and months ahead - with scope for the safe-haven dollar to strengthen if the perceived probability of Trump winning the presidency rises. The swing states include Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

