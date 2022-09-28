BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar, near most overbought since Plaza, might need fresh Fed fuel

Aug 10 (Reuters) - The dollar has fallen from Tuesday's 20-year high of 114.78 but remains near its most overbought since the 1985 Plaza Accord that weakened it, leaving the U.S. currency in need of fresh fuel to reach resistance above 120.

With quarterly and yearly RSIs at their most extreme in 35 years, dollar bulls will look for help from upcoming core PCE and non-farm payrolls releases.

The BoE's announcement of emergency gilts purchases to stabilize markets tugged UK and other government bond yields lower, offsetting momentarily market fears over Britain's costly fiscal stimulus plan and timid BoE rate hike last week, reducing global risk-aversion and safe-haven dollar buying.

As long as relief lingers, the dollar will need further support, such as data bolstering the case for further aggressive Fed rate hikes.

Friday's August core PCE, forecast up 0.5% month-on-month and 4.7% year-on-year, is a potential candidate.

Next Friday's U.S. jobs report could indicate the margin of error the Fed has before hikes loosen the tight labor market and increase recession risk.

For the dollar, a close below Tuesday's 113.33 low would increase risk of a dip to 112.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3dNBwdd

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3E8Y56O

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.