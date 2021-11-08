BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar near key support after payrolls breakout head fake

Nov 8 (Reuters) - The dollar index held just above support at 93.956 after reversing Friday's post-payrolls breakout to a pandemic recovery peak, with a further retreat Monday after Fed vice chair Richard Clarida suggested it could be late 2022 before rate hikes are considered .

Prices so far are above 93.956, the daily tenkan and kijun lines and 50% Fibo of the Oct. 28 to Nov. 4 rebound off the uptrend line from June. The 61.8% Fibo at 93.795 and Nov. 3 pullback low at 93.809 are the next supports.

The pullback would look more attractive as a dip buy were it not for Friday's high creating another bearish divergence from lower RSIs. And as September, October and November highs have yet to produce a weekly close above the 38.2% Fibo of the 2020-21 pandemic range at 94.471 and other nearby weekly hurdles.

Five-year Treasury yield spreads over bunds and JGB yields are firmer, offering some support, in the aftermath the post-BOE implosion in gilt yields that weighed on other major bond yields. Those flow are subsiding, with the focus now on the dollar's reaction to Wednesday's CPI.

Data showed rising consumer inflation expectations .

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

