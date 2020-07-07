BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar more likely to drop as speculative shorts decline

July 7 (Reuters) - FX dollar short positions fell last week, providing room for an already fragile dollar to drop further to a major technical level.

CFTC data show that for the week ending June 30, the value of net short USD positions held by speculators fell to $13.9 billion from $16.8 billion the previous week. That means there are probably fewer associated bids and buy stops around to hinder the dollar's drop.

The USD index, which tracks the dollar versus a basket of six currencies, could break under the 95.621 Fibonacci level -- a 50% retracement of the 88.251 to 102.99 (2018 to 2020) rise.

While worries about new coronavirus flare-ups and lockdowns curbed equity buying and lifted the dollar in the near term , the dollar has mostly fallen since March 24, when the U.S. began registering 10,000-plus COVID-19 cases .

Dollar positioning is derived from net contracts of International Monetary Market speculators in the euro, yen, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars.

